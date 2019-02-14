|
|
On February 11, 2019, Marion Celeste Navarria, age 87, passed away. Marion was a quiet, thoughtful, and generous woman with a hearty laugh. She was much beloved by her children Paul, Alfred, Susan, David, Donna, Samuel, and Sara, as well as long-time friends Mary Lou Stromer, Grace Wild, and Agnes Wyatt. She loved drawing and painting, reading, swimming, and word puzzles. A traveler, she delighted in road trips across the US with dear friend Dorothy Sica, loved the beach, and camping with the wild ponies at Assateague Island. She is survived by grandchildren Laura Navarria-Moore, Jennifer Spangenberg, Paul, John, Anna, Mike, and Nicole Navarria, Alise Deal, Max and John Evans, and great-grandchildren Audrey and Ava Moore, Anna Navarria, and Lucy Deal. Her husband, Alfred F. Navarria, predeceased her.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2019