Marion Dorothy Vivirito passed away on September 29, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Dear Sister of August Vivirito, Jr. and his partner, Todd Kolman, Deborah Kakaris, and her husband, Ilias, Mary Welsh, and her husband, Buddy, Edward Vivirito and his husband, Michael Petrich.
Loving Aunt of Megan Youngblood, and her husband, Darin, Nicolletta Kakaris, Dimitrios Kakaris, Molly Welsh, and Dylan Welsh. Great Aunt of Olivia Youngblood.
Marion is predeceased by her Beloved Parents, August Vivirito, Sr. and Annette (Rupp) Vivirito. She is also survived by a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.
Marion devoted her life to giving of herself to care for and help others including her parents, siblings, nieces and nephews and the children including special needs, while working in Baltimore City Public Schools for more than 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, old movies, bingo, word puzzles, card games, and collecting unique salt and pepper shakers from all over the world.
Relatives and Friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, 9705 Belair Road, Nottingham, MD 21236 on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 3pm - 5pm and 7pm - 9pm. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10am at Saint Joseph's Church, 8420 Belair Road, Nottingham, MD 21236. Interment will follow at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, 7401 German Hill Road, Dundalk, MD 21222
Due to the limitations of COVID, Marion's family will be hosting A Celebration of Her Life in the spring close to what would have been her 70th birthday.
