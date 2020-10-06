1/
Marion Dorothy Vivirito
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Dorothy Vivirito passed away on September 29, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Dear Sister of August Vivirito, Jr. and his partner, Todd Kolman, Deborah Kakaris, and her husband, Ilias, Mary Welsh, and her husband, Buddy, Edward Vivirito and his husband, Michael Petrich. Loving Aunt of Megan Youngblood, and her husband, Darin, Nicolletta Kakaris, Dimitrios Kakaris, Molly Welsh, and Dylan Welsh. Great Aunt of Olivia Youngblood. Marion is predeceased by her Beloved Parents, August Vivirito, Sr. and Annette (Rupp) Vivirito. She is also survived by a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.

Relatives and Friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, 9705 Belair Road, Nottingham, MD 21236 on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday October 9, 2020, 10:00 am at Saint Joseph Church (Fullerton), 8420 Belair Road, Nottingham, MD 21236. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, 7401 German Hill Road, Dundalk, MD 21222. Due to the limitations of COVID, Marion's family will be hosting A Celebration of Her Life in the spring close to what would have been her 70th birthday. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved