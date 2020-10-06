Marion Dorothy Vivirito passed away on September 29, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Dear Sister of August Vivirito, Jr. and his partner, Todd Kolman, Deborah Kakaris, and her husband, Ilias, Mary Welsh, and her husband, Buddy, Edward Vivirito and his husband, Michael Petrich. Loving Aunt of Megan Youngblood, and her husband, Darin, Nicolletta Kakaris, Dimitrios Kakaris, Molly Welsh, and Dylan Welsh. Great Aunt of Olivia Youngblood. Marion is predeceased by her Beloved Parents, August Vivirito, Sr. and Annette (Rupp) Vivirito. She is also survived by a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.
Relatives and Friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, 9705 Belair Road, Nottingham, MD 21236 on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday October 9, 2020, 10:00 am at Saint Joseph Church (Fullerton), 8420 Belair Road, Nottingham, MD 21236. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, 7401 German Hill Road, Dundalk, MD 21222. Due to the limitations of COVID, Marion's family will be hosting A Celebration of Her Life in the spring close to what would have been her 70th birthday. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com