On October 2, 2020 Marion Ellen Cromwell passed away; devoted wife to the late Carl "Butch" Cromwell; beloved mother to Butch Cromwell and his wife Peggy, James Cromwell and his wife Sherry, Kenneth Cromwell and the late Steven Cromwell; cherished grandmother to Jessie Cromwell, Jason Cromwell and Julie Cromwell; cherished great-grandmother to Brody and Lundy Rund.



A memorial service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at 4 pm. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm.



Interment Private.



