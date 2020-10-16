1/
Marion Ellen Cromwell
On October 2, 2020 Marion Ellen Cromwell passed away; devoted wife to the late Carl "Butch" Cromwell; beloved mother to Butch Cromwell and his wife Peggy, James Cromwell and his wife Sherry, Kenneth Cromwell and the late Steven Cromwell; cherished grandmother to Jessie Cromwell, Jason Cromwell and Julie Cromwell; cherished great-grandmother to Brody and Lundy Rund.

A memorial service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at 4 pm. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm.

Interment Private.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
OCT
17
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
