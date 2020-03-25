Home

Marion Goralski-Poggioli

Marion Goralski-Poggioli Notice
On March 22, 2020 Marion Jean Goralski-Poggioli (nee:

Hofstetter). Beloved wife of the late Edward J.Goralski and the late Charles Anthony Poggioli Sr. Devoted mother of Lynn M. Goralski, Mark W. Goralski and his wife Beth and stepmother of Charles A Poggioli, Jr. and his wife Ann. Grandmother of Tyler E. Goralski , Tyler D.

Goralski, Megan (Goralski)

Roberts, Spencer C. Goralski and Justina Goralski. Great-grandmother to Destiny and Cameron Goralski. Step-grandmother of Timothy Poggioli and his wife Beth and Marie Kilby. Step great grandmother of seven. Interment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 25, 2020
