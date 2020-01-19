Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
5:00 PM
Glenridge
Sarasota, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Hooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion "Dicky" Hooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion "Dicky" Hooper Notice
Marion "Dicky" Marshall Hooper died January 7, 2020, after a brief illness at her home in Sarasota, FL. She was 92. Born in Baltimore on October 5, 1927, to Julian and Eleanor Marshall, she was the youngest of four.

Preceded in death by two husbands, Mac Oliver and Lawrence Hooper, parents and three brothers, Ted, Howdy and Strother, she is survived by sons Malcolm, Ed and Ben Oliver; stepdaughters (and sons-in-law) Eleanor (Gary Missel), Millie (Mike LaFontaine), Nancy (Leigh Caplan), and Mary (Harry Klaff); stepsons (and daughters-in-law) Laurie, Jr. (Nancy), Henry (Tracy), Ned (Kelly) and Charlie (Stephanie) Hooper; 24 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 25, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. at the Glenridge in Sarasota, FL. In lieu of flowers, send contributions to the Roland Park Country School, 5204 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -