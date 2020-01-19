|
Marion "Dicky" Marshall Hooper died January 7, 2020, after a brief illness at her home in Sarasota, FL. She was 92. Born in Baltimore on October 5, 1927, to Julian and Eleanor Marshall, she was the youngest of four.
Preceded in death by two husbands, Mac Oliver and Lawrence Hooper, parents and three brothers, Ted, Howdy and Strother, she is survived by sons Malcolm, Ed and Ben Oliver; stepdaughters (and sons-in-law) Eleanor (Gary Missel), Millie (Mike LaFontaine), Nancy (Leigh Caplan), and Mary (Harry Klaff); stepsons (and daughters-in-law) Laurie, Jr. (Nancy), Henry (Tracy), Ned (Kelly) and Charlie (Stephanie) Hooper; 24 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 25, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. at the Glenridge in Sarasota, FL. In lieu of flowers, send contributions to the Roland Park Country School, 5204 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020