Marion Josephine McGonigal passed away May 15, 2020, at her home. She was born July 15, 1949 in Havre De Grace, MD.



She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Harry of Kirkwood, PA; four grandchildren, Tasha McGonigal, Josephine Furman; Michelle McGonigal and Shawn McGonigal; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Joseph McGonigal, Shirley Ream, Michael McGonigal and Bonnie Kadera.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ada McGonigal; siblings, Florence Lambert, James Wilson, Marjorie Ayers, Mary Gibbs, Kathleen Sampson, John McGonigal and Barney McGonigal.



A gathering of remembrance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Davita Aberdeen Dialysis, 780 West Bel Air Avenue, Aberdeen, MD 21001.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store