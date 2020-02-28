Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map

Marion Kuzniarski

Marion Kuzniarski Notice
On February 25, 2020 Marion B. (Ski) Kuzniarski of Bel Air, MD passed away. He was the beloved husband of Linda C. Kuzniarski (nee Hare). They were married for 56 years, and he will be missed dearly. He was the loving son of the late Marion J. and Hedwig (Mikskinski) Kuzniarski.

Retired from BGE after 37 years. He was a lineman and then a training Instructor. He enjoyed bowling at Forest Hill Lanes on the Keenagers League, also enjoyed hunting and golf.

His dogs Scooter and Belle will miss him.

Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM where the funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 AM. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. If desired contributions can be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 28, 2020
