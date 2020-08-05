1/
Marion Madden
On August 1, 2020 Marion B. Madden (nee Loncar); beloved wife of John J. Madden and devoted mother of John P. Madden (wife Janice), Theresa R. Bosse (husband Martin) passed away. Also, she was survived by her grandchildren Emilee Madden, Savannah Madden, Adam Bosse, Matthew Bosse, and Nathan Bosse.

Friends may call at the family owned Marzullo Funeral Chapel, 6009 Harford Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21214 on Wednesday August 5, 2020 from 3PM-5PM and 7PM-9PM. Funeral liturgy on Thursday August 6, 2020 at 12:30PM at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 9215 Old Harford Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21234. Internment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Marzullo Funeral Chapel
AUG
5
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Marzullo Funeral Chapel
AUG
6
Liturgy
12:30 PM
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Marzullo Funeral Chapel
6009 Harford Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-254-5201
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

3 entries
August 4, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Doughney
August 4, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marilyn Summers
August 4, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
