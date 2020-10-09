Marita Teresa Reed, 86 of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Baltimore, MD, on August 17, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Leedy) Gall.
She was a member of St. Ignatius RC Church, Bel Air, MD.
Survivors include two daughters: Marita Morley (Mark) of Elkton, MD and Janet Mullinax (Tim) of Berry, AL; two sons: Charles Joseph Reed and Mark Allen Reed (Elaine) all of Forest Hill, MD; her nephew whom she considered a son: Edwin Hannum (Denise) of Big Fork, MT; 3 grandchildren: Matthew, Stephanie and John; and 1 great grandson: Devin.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm.
Interment will be Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:30 am in Gardens of Faith Memorial Park, Baltimore, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com