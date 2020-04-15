|
Marjorie Ann Dry (Keen), of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on April 11, 2020. She was 72.
Mrs. Dry was born in Principio, MD, to John Robert Keen and Cora Elizabeth Jackson Keen. She was the devoted wife of 55 years to William John Dry, Sr., loving mother of William John Dry, Jr., of Aberdeen, MD, Matthew Carter Dry of Alabama, Robert Lee Zeman, III of Havre de Grace, MD, Pamella Sue Dry of Havre de Grace, MD, and the late Phillip Todd Dry and Katrina Ann Zeman. She was the grandmother of Peggy Noel Dry, Jessie Elizabeth Dry, Timothy Allen Rob Zeman, Joseph Daniel Parrish, Amber Marie Dry, Joshua Aron May, Steven Joel May, Nicholas Andrew May, Maranda Elise Dry, Dillion Tod Walker, Michael Matthew Dry, Hailey Renee Dry, and the late Megan Renee Dry, and great-grandmother of London Noel Dry Beck and Layden William Dry Zeman. She also had 1 great-great-grandchild. Mrs. Dry was the sister of Robert Norman Keen, Richard Allen Keen, Roberta Ann Barrier, Debbie may Crawford, and the late John Robert Keen, Jr., William Henry Keen, and Blanche May Berry.
Mrs. Keen worked for several years as a Rental Agent for Dennis Apartments. She loved being around her family. She enjoyed sewing and Country Music.
Funeral services will be Livestreamed on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM via Zellman Funeral Home ,P.A.,'s Facebook page, or on the website at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com. Pastor Roger Eastridge will officiate. Interment will be held at Angel Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 15, 2020