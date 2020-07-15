Marjorie Ann Majerle, age 79, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on July 9, 2020 at Gilchrist Hospice @ GBMC in Towson, Maryland. Born in New York she was the daughter of John Edward and Margaret O'Hara. She enjoyed gardening as a hobby, and she followed the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles. She loved spending time with her family, especially her great granddaughters Harper and Emilia. Marjorie will be greatly missed by her family, but she is now back with her parents "Nana and Pop" who she has been missing for many years.
Marjorie is survived by her two sons, Bob Cole, Jr. and his partner, Frances Campos and Michael Cole and his partner, Diana Owsik; partner, Bruce Rund; four grandchildren, Nikki Lynn Morrissey, Kara Lynn Cole, and Michael Charles and David John Cole; and great grandchildren, Harper Elise Morrissey and Emilia Jade Morrissey.
