Marjorie Beatrice Edelstein

Marjorie Beatrice Edelstein Notice
On May 13, 2019, Marjorie Beatrice Edelstein (nee Rosenthal); beloved wife of the late Jack Edelstein; devoted mother of Phyllis Weinstein and Robert (Robin) Edelstein; dear sister of the late Lorraine (Bernard) Schlossberg; loving daughter of the late Dora and Reuben Rosenthal; cherished grandmother of Laura Weinstein and Richard (Erin) Weinstein, and Lauren Kean and Jennifer Zussman; adored great grandmother of Claire and Grant Weinstein; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, May 15, at 12 pm. Interment Liberty Park of Shaarei Zion Cemetery - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Sharon Stadd, 1 Regalia Court, Apt. B, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or the . In mourning at 2900 Stone Cliff Drive #313 (The Quarry), Baltimore, MD 21209.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 14, 2019
