Bittorf , Marjorie
On June 12, 2019, Marjorie S., (nee Schilling), beloved wife of the late Henry J.W. Bittorf; devoted mother of Janet B. Hunter and husband Michael and Carl H. Bittorf; loving grandmother of Nick, Christine, Jess and Elizabeth; mother-in-law of the late Lisa W. Bittorf; dear friend of Lynn Vaeth.
Funeral services will be held at Lassahn Funeral Home, (Overlea), 7401 Belair Rd. Tuesday 1:30 PM. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery. Visiting Monday 2-5 & 7-9 PM. If desired, contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 16, 2019