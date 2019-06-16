Home

Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Marjorie Bittorf

Marjorie Bittorf Notice
Bittorf , Marjorie

On June 12, 2019, Marjorie S., (nee Schilling), beloved wife of the late Henry J.W. Bittorf; devoted mother of Janet B. Hunter and husband Michael and Carl H. Bittorf; loving grandmother of Nick, Christine, Jess and Elizabeth; mother-in-law of the late Lisa W. Bittorf; dear friend of Lynn Vaeth.

Funeral services will be held at Lassahn Funeral Home, (Overlea), 7401 Belair Rd. Tuesday 1:30 PM. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery. Visiting Monday 2-5 & 7-9 PM. If desired, contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 16, 2019
