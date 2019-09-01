Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
Liturgy
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Margaret Church
141 N. Hickory Ave.
Bel Air, MD
Marjorie Burkley


1944 - 2019
Marjorie Burkley Notice
On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Marjorie Lee Burkley, age 75 of Bel Air. Loving daughter of the late Francis and Dorothy Duffy; beloved wife of Robert Burkley, Jr.; devoted mother of Lisa Wright and her husband Scott and Jennifer Ploskon and her husband Jeremiah; cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Nathan, Aaron, and Alice; sister of the late Paul and George Duffy; sister-in-law of Patricia and Susan Duffy, and Laura Burkley and the late Elaine and Deal Moyers, and Roy Burkley, and daughter-in-law of the late Maria and Robert Burkley, Sr. Also survived by her nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Marjorie's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (RT 23 & 24) Forest Hill, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9 P.M. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Thursday, at St. Margaret Church, 141 N. Hickory Ave., Bel Air at 10:30 A.M. Interment to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marjorie's name to: St. Margaret Church, 141 N. Hickory Ave., Bel Air, MD 21014, Amedysis Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A., Baton Rouge, LA 70816, or to benefit the Kaufman Cancer Center at Chesapeake Cancer Alliance, c/o The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at: www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019
