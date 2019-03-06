Home

On March 4, 2019, Marjorie E. Lazzara (nee Euler), beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Lazzara; devoted mother of Craig J. Lazzara (Caroline) and Lyndsay B. Keefer (Douglas); loving grandmother of Virginia Elliott (Brent) and Spencer Nimick; loving great grandmother of Charley; dear sister of Sheldon Euler (Katherine); also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Stella Maris Hospice; 2300 Dulaney Valley Road; Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2019
