Marjorie Greene
Marjorie M. Grace Greene of New Windsor, died Friday, May 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles "Bake" Edward Greene; and mother of Marjorie Lynn Harig (Thomas), Patricia Lee Kolar (Paul) and Erma Beth Bowman (Steven). Services will be live streamed on Monday, May 4 at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Pipe Creek Cemetery, Union Bridge.

See her "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com for a webcasting link.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Service
1:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler Funeral Home
310 Church Street
New Windsor, MD 21776
(410) 635 - 200
