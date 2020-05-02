Marjorie M. Grace Greene of New Windsor, died Friday, May 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles "Bake" Edward Greene; and mother of Marjorie Lynn Harig (Thomas), Patricia Lee Kolar (Paul) and Erma Beth Bowman (Steven). Services will be live streamed on Monday, May 4 at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Pipe Creek Cemetery, Union Bridge.
See her "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com for a webcasting link.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 2, 2020.