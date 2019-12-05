Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
On November 17, 2019, MARJORIE JEAN HUNT, beloved wife of the late John Irby Hunt; devoted mother of Lynn McCloskey (Richard), the late Randy Hunt (Peggi), and the late Gary Hunt; loving grandmother of Paul McCloskey (Ahran), Jeff Hunt (Liz Madjlesi), Travis Hunt (Ashley), and the late Lisa Georgules (Stefan); adoring great-grandmother of Elly Georgules; Josephine McCloskey, Paige McCloskey, and Lila McCloskey. Also survived by many loving family and friends. The family will be receiving visitors from 2-3pm on Saturday at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike Ellicott City, MD 21043. A Memorial Service will follow on Saturday at 3pm, also at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 5, 2019
