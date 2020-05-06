Marjorie Leona (Marj) Dougherty
Marjorie (Marj) Leona Dougherty (nee McCullough) passed away at her residence in Joppa, MD on May 2, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of Gorman Holland McCullough and Lamoyne Wise McCullough (nee Nelson). Marj enjoyed crafting, gardening, knitting and needlepoint. Marj also enjoyed traveling and camping. After raising her children Marj began her career in banking and retired as a branch manager. She worked for Provident, Susquehanna, and Chesapeake Banks. Marj was a fanatical University of Maryland basketball fan, men's and women's.

Survived by her loving husband Hugh (Jay) Dougherty, Brother Richard McCullough and his wife Sarah, her four children, Son Hugh John Dougherty and his wife Rebecca, Son Patrick Dougherty and his wife Amy, Daughter Laura Dougherty, Daughter Lisa Kazmaier. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Patrick, Joshua, Elena, Emma, Annie, Dylan, and Drew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda McCullough.

Due to current restrictions, there will be no visitation.

Memorial plans will be announced at a future date.


Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2020.
