Marjorie M. Petterson
On May 5, 2020, Marjorie Midwig Petterson, age 88 of Parkville. She was the beloved wife for 60 years to the late Mervin L. Petterson, and sister of Frances Taylor, and the late William, Reid, and Helen. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

Private service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: The Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, (to benefit the Welch Medical Library), 750 East Pratt St., 17th Floor, Baltimore, Maryland 21202. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at: www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.
