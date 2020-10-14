On October 12, 2020, Marjorie Brannan (Midge) Taylor, passed peacefully with her family at her bedside at Gilchrist. Midge, 92, is survived by her devoted children: Karen (Bill) Meyer, Murray (Jill) Taylor, Phyllis Taylor, and Diane (Eduardo) Schianodicola; her loving grandchildren: Sarah (Jed), Ida, Sal, Ryan, Summer, and Zoe; her loving sisters: Paula Dilfer and Kitty Curry; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Murray Taylor, Jr.



Private interment and a memorial service will be held at The Church of the Redeemer at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pickersgill Benevolent Care Fund payable to Pickersgill, Inc. 615 Chestnut Ave. Towson, MD 21204 care of Jim Strom.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store