Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
2:30 PM
at the Home,
5425 Western Ave., N.W
Washington, DC
Marjorie Orem Notice
On February 6, 2020, Mrs. Marjorie L. Orem, age 96, passed away at the Lisner-Louise-Dickson-Hurt Home in Washington, DC. Mrs. Orem's death followed a period of declining health and her family is forever grateful for the comfort and support provided to her by everyone at the Home. On Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., a celebration of Mrs. Orem's life will be held at the Home, located at 5425 Western Ave., N.W., Washington, DC 20015. Please join the family if you are able. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the LLDH Home in her memory.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2020
