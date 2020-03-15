|
On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Marjorie Schwabland, loving wife of the late James Schwabland, beloved daughter of the late Edwin and Marjorie Williams Godfrey. She was the last of her immediate family.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 12 noon until the start of a funeral service at 12:30 pm at Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster. Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Timonium.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2020