Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:30 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
Marjorie Schwabland


1924 - 2020
Marjorie Schwabland Notice
On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Marjorie Schwabland, loving wife of the late James Schwabland, beloved daughter of the late Edwin and Marjorie Williams Godfrey. She was the last of her immediate family.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 12 noon until the start of a funeral service at 12:30 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Timonium.

Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2020
