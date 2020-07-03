Marjorie Smith

Marjorie Mae Smith age 81 passed away peacefully at home Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. She was a dedicated educator who taught physical education in the Baltimore County Public School System for 31 years. She was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Ellen Smith Sr; brother Herbert Smith Jr. and grandnephew Barry Sorrell Jr. She is survived by her loving and devoted sister Sarah Janice Tucker; her best friend Sue Smalls and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangement has been entrusted to Simplicity Cremation & Funeral Services in Glen Burnie, MD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store