Marjorie Smith
Marjorie Mae Smith age 81 passed away peacefully at home Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. She was a dedicated educator who taught physical education in the Baltimore County Public School System for 31 years. She was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Ellen Smith Sr; brother Herbert Smith Jr. and grandnephew Barry Sorrell Jr. She is survived by her loving and devoted sister Sarah Janice Tucker; her best friend Sue Smalls and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangement has been entrusted to Simplicity Cremation & Funeral Services in Glen Burnie, MD.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Cremation and Funeral Services, Thomas Allen, P.A. - Glen Burnie
244 Eighth Avenue NW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
(410) 777-5295
