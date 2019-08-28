Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Home-Bel Air,
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 24 & Rt. 23),
Forest Hill, MD
Marjory Clonts Notice
On August 21, 2019, Marjory F. Clonts (nee Hughes), 97, of Joppa, beloved wife of the late Winfred N. Clonts; devoted mother of William D. Clonts and Sue C. Weller; dear sister of Reba Campbell. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family and friends honored and celebrated Marjory's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 24 & Rt. 23), Forest Hill on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfueralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 28, 2019
