|
|
Marjory Jeanne Larsen, age 82 years, of Street, MD, died at her home at 10:14 am on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Born in Bradford, PA, she was a daughter of the late Lewis D. and Doris W. (Ives) Freeland. Her family moved to Jerusalem Mill in Kingsville, MD in 1942 when she was four years old. They resided in the general store building, to which her father made several significant modifications over the years. She was a 1956 graduate of Bel Air High School, where she played the cornet in the marching band. She was later to attend Harford Community College and also receive her Comptometer Certificate. Jeanne attended art school and had a love and talent for drawing and painting.
She had a long and varied career, working primarily in payroll and accounting capacities. Jeanne began working at Glen L. Martin and later Sears-Roebuck, Western Electric, Merry-Go-Round, then CareFirst from which she retired. Following her employment with Western Electric, Jeanne also worked for Kelly Services and as a realtor and associate broker for Kings Realty in Churchville. During her time at CareFirst, she also worked as an assistant manager for Wawa.
Jeanne lived her life on her terms, and she was adventurous. An important part of her life was roller-skating, which she began as a teenager. She continued skating into the 1980's when she was competing on the national level. Affiliated with both the Starlight Arena in Edgewood, MD and the Bel Air Roller Rink in Bel Air, MD, Jeanne competed in both dance and speed skating events. As they raised their family, she and her husband taught their children to skate almost as soon as they could stand, and skating became an important part of their lives, as well.
Jeanne also enjoyed camping, and the family would often travel in a van her husband had converted into a camper.
For almost 50 years, she was a member of the Highland Presbyterian Church, Street, MD where she had served as both a deacon and longtime Sunday School teacher.
She is survived by: Three children: Joan Lynn Parrow and her husband, Chris of Airville, PA, Amy Lynn Hill and her husband, Christopher of Forest Hill, MD, Robert Daniel Larsen and his wife, Susan of Catonsville, MD; Four grandchildren: Rebecca Harris, Philip Parrow, Natalie Hill and Autumn Larsen; Two great-grandchildren: Jacob and Charlie Harris.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Janice Marll who died in 2017.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, April 30 from 4 to 7 pm at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA.
Safety is our concern, and the Harkins staff will manage the viewing environment to assure the safety of all. Please follow the directions of the gentlemen who will greet your vehicle as you arrive and remain in your vehicle until instructed to enter the funeral home to pay your respects.
A graveside service and interment will be held on Friday, May 1 at 11 am at Harford Memorial Gardens, 3839 Aldino Rd., Havre de Grace, MD. Her pastor, Reverend Raymond R. Meute, Jr. will officiate. The graveside service will be limited to the immediate family due to the condition that only ten people at a time are permitted outside their vehicles. Others are welcome to visit the grave after the immediate family departs.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Highland Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 701 Highland Rd, Street, MD 21154 are encouraged and appreciated.
For directions, or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 29, 2020