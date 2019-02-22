Home

Mark A. Scheihing

Mark A. Scheihing Notice
On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, Mr. Mark Albert Scheihing, beloved son of Doris M. (nee Doering) and the late Donald Hall Scheihing,beloved brother of Chere Knoerlein and husband George, David Raymond andlate wife Barbara, Brian Scheihing and wife Sharon,also survived by multiple nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Friends may call at the LOUDON PARK FUNERAL HOME, 3620 Wilkens Ave., on Monday, February 25, from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., onTuesday February, 26 at the funeralhome.Interment Loudon Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormickRd. Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD. 21031
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
