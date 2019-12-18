|
|
On December 16, 2019, Mark Allen McKnight, beloved husband of Kimberly Anne McKnight; devoted father of Matthew Brandon McKnight and Megan Elizabeth McKnight; father-in-law of Katie McKnight: cherished grandfather of Ava and Andie McKnight; loving son of Roy and the late Patricia McKnight; dear brother of Dennis McKnight and Scott McKnight; son in-law of Joseph and Carolyn Barr; brother-in-law of Pamela and Pete Zink; adoring uncle of Spencer and Preston Zink, and Sarah and Connor McKnight.
The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City on Saturday, 10:30am – 12:30pm, with a Funeral Service at 12:30pm. Interment will follow in Columbia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to AFTD (Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration). Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 18, 2019