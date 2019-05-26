Mark Anthony Jefferies, 74, passed away surrounded by family on May 14, 2019. Mark was born in Newport, PA on January 11, 1945 to Mark D. and Anna (Mitchell) Jefferies. He graduated from Newport Union High School in 1962 and Tri State College in 1965 with a B.S. in chemical engineering. A US Army veteran, Mark worked for Department of the Army at Edgewood Arsenal, Aberdeen Proving Grounds in MD until his retirement in 2004. Mark met his future bride, Carol A. Reaume, at a wedding in her hometown of Newport, MI in 1964 where they married in 1967. The couple settled in Fallston, MD in 1969. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Newport, MI where it all began. Mark was a beloved husband, devoted father, caring grandfather, loyal brother, valued in-law, treasured uncle and dear sweet friend to many. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, bowling, playing cards, spending time with family and friends and playing with his cherished grandson. Mark is survived by his wife Carol of Fallston, daughter Suzanne Jefferies & her husband Jason Bach, daughter Patti, grandson Ryan and step-grandsons Austin & Aaron Bach, brother Wilbur Jefferies and Karen Stein of Utah, sister-in-law Suzette Matteson and brother-in-law James Reaume and his wife Kathleen of Michigan, and nieces DeAnna Miotke, Nicole Jefferies, Denese Wollitz and nephew Branden Quednau. Mark was predeceased by parents and his nephew Lon Jefferies.The family wishes to thank all of those who have sent cards, shared kind words and prayed for Mark during his 3.5 year battle against cancer. The power of prayer and your loving support helped him defy the odds to bring joy and inspiration to others. Family and friends will celebrate Mark's life with a Receiving of Friends on Tuesday, June 4th from 3-5pm and 7-9pm at Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services- Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 &24) Forest Hill, MD. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11am on Wednesday, June 5th at St. Mark Catholic Church in Fallston. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Mark's name to CANCER LIFE NET c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014 or donate online to www.uchfoundation.org. Memory tributes can be shared with the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 26 to May 31, 2019