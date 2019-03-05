|
Mark Bramble, 68, the American theatre director, author and producer died, February 20, 2019, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore following complications of a stroke. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the Decker Theater at Gibson Center for the Arts at Washington College in Chestertown. Donations in Mark Bramble's memory can be made to The Actors Fund to be used for The Lillian Booth Actors Home.Arrangements by: Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 5, 2019