Mark Briskey Tressler


1936 - 2020
Mark Briskey Tressler Notice
Mark Briskey Tressler, 83, of Jarrettsville, MD, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at his residence.

Born April 25, 1936, in Springs, PA, he was the son of the late Relsey & Florence Mae (Briskey) Tressler. Mr. Tressler was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Hartman) Tressler, September 12, 2009; four sisters, Beulah Maust, Viola Hetrick, Evelyn Doerr, Rita Hollada; six brothers, Resley Tressler, Jr., Duane Tressler, Bradley Tressler, Jackie Tressler, Marvin "Chuck" Tressler and Abraham Tressler.

Mr. Tressler was a superintendent for J.J. Mundth Construction Company and also for Bechtel Corporation where he was a supervisor during the building of the Peach Bottom Atomic Plant and also worked Bob Martin Construction and Joe Anaya. He was a member of the Springs Mennonite Church, Salisbury Volunteer Fire Department and Glade View Rod & Gun Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing and card playing.

Surviving is his companion, Evelyn Kreiner; two sons, James (Cheryl Hansford) Tressler, Bel Air, MD, Randall Tressler, M.D., Forest Hill, MD; one brother, Donald Tressler and one sister, Marvette Hollada, both of Salisbury, PA; two grandchildren, Anita Jean (Jim) Partridge, Cory (Nicia) Lucas; four great-grandchildren, Ivy, Collin, Lily, Cory, Jr. (CJ); and one great-great-grandchild.

A private graveside service will be held at the Salisbury Cemetery with the Rev. Russell Sines officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 1, 2020
