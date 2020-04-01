|
Mark Briskey Tressler, 83, of Jarrettsville, MD, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at his residence.
Born April 25, 1936, in Springs, PA, he was the son of the late Relsey & Florence Mae (Briskey) Tressler. Mr. Tressler was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Hartman) Tressler, September 12, 2009; four sisters, Beulah Maust, Viola Hetrick, Evelyn Doerr, Rita Hollada; six brothers, Resley Tressler, Jr., Duane Tressler, Bradley Tressler, Jackie Tressler, Marvin "Chuck" Tressler and Abraham Tressler.
Mr. Tressler was a superintendent for J.J. Mundth Construction Company and also for Bechtel Corporation where he was a supervisor during the building of the Peach Bottom Atomic Plant and also worked Bob Martin Construction and Joe Anaya. He was a member of the Springs Mennonite Church, Salisbury Volunteer Fire Department and Glade View Rod & Gun Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing and card playing.
Surviving is his companion, Evelyn Kreiner; two sons, James (Cheryl Hansford) Tressler, Bel Air, MD, Randall Tressler, M.D., Forest Hill, MD; one brother, Donald Tressler and one sister, Marvette Hollada, both of Salisbury, PA; two grandchildren, Anita Jean (Jim) Partridge, Cory (Nicia) Lucas; four great-grandchildren, Ivy, Collin, Lily, Cory, Jr. (CJ); and one great-great-grandchild.
A private graveside service will be held at the Salisbury Cemetery with the Rev. Russell Sines officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 1, 2020