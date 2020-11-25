Mark passed after a long and unexpected illness on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at age 60. He was surrounded by a phenomenal medical team who had become a second family at UMMC. Mark was a Penn State University graduate and worked as a structural engineer in Baltimore at McLaren Engineering. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his beautiful grandchildren, wife, and son. He is survived by a huge and loving family, along with many friends and colleagues. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Animal Rescue Inc. 2 Heritage Farm Dr. New Freedom, PA 17349. Please note "In memory of Mark Cunningham" on your donation. A private service will be held for his family at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., Stewartstown PA.



