On January 12, 2020, Mark Douglas Pivec passed away. He was the beloved husband of Beverly (nee Smith) Pivec; devoted father to Stacey Pivec, Matthew Pivec and Laura Inskeep; dear brother of Diane (Pivec) Buschman and her husband David. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his beloved pets Rose and Sparki.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Road (at RTE 24) on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7 pm at which time a funeral service will be held.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 14, 2020
