Mark Edward Harris, Sr., 63, of New Freedom, died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was the loving husband of Karen M. (Connolly) Harris with whom he shared 37 years of marriage. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Charles Edward Harris and step son of Muriel Morgan Harris of Glen Rock; and son of the late Cynthia "Joyce" (Wilson) Harris. Mark graduated from Polytechnic Institute in Baltimore, MD, Class of 1974; and received his Associate's Degree in Mechanics from Dundalk Community College. He worked for Becton Dickinson and Noxell Company for many years. In addition to his wife, father and step mother, he is survived by his two sons and five grandchildren, Jonathan R. Harris and his wife Wendy and their children Zachary, Cloe, Sarah, and Ryan of Owings Mills, MD and Mark Edward Harris, Jr. and his wife Brandi and their son Lincoln of Galax, VA. He was preceded in death by his mother, brother William David Harris and step sister Donna Connolly.Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mark's memory to: Hospice and Community Care; 235 St Charles Way #250, York, PA 17402 or to: Noah's Arks Rescue; 231 Hazzard Creek Village Ste. 3 Ridgeland, SC 29936.