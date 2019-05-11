Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Huber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Edward Huber

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mark Edward Huber Notice
On May 9, 2019; Mark Edward Huber, United States Air Force Veteran of Belcamp; beloved son of Mary D. Huber and the late Edward J. Huber; devoted brother of Christine Falbo and husband Anthony, Jeannette Huber and husband Walt, and preceded in death by a sister Jo-Ann Scott; dear uncle to one niece and four nephews; great uncle to three.Family and friends will honor Mark's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Friday, May 17 from 9:30-10:30 AM. A memorial service will begin at 10:30 AM. Inurnment will take place at Lorraine Memorial Park. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 11 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now