On May 9, 2019; Mark Edward Huber, United States Air Force Veteran of Belcamp; beloved son of Mary D. Huber and the late Edward J. Huber; devoted brother of Christine Falbo and husband Anthony, Jeannette Huber and husband Walt, and preceded in death by a sister Jo-Ann Scott; dear uncle to one niece and four nephews; great uncle to three.Family and friends will honor Mark's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Friday, May 17 from 9:30-10:30 AM. A memorial service will begin at 10:30 AM. Inurnment will take place at Lorraine Memorial Park. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 11 to May 12, 2019