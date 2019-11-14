|
|
LtCol Mark Edward Swomley (USAF Ret.), age 71, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on November 6, 2019 at his home. Born in Hagerstown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Edward Lease and Ethel Munshour (Hockensmith) Swomley and husband of Barbara (Johnson) Swomley. He was a C-130 pilot in the United States Air Force and served for 23 years. He was a substitute teacher at various Harford County Public High Schools for several years. He was a graduate of North Hagerstown High School and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland, then completed his Master of Science Degree from the University of Arkansas. He was a member of The American Legion Harford Post 39 Bel Air, Maryland and Bel Air United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, Mark is survived by his son, Matthew B. Swomley; daughter, Rebecca S. Griffin and her husband, Edward; grandson, Chase E. Griffin; sister, Patricia K. Freedy and her husband, James; and four nieces, Laura Havrilla, Kimberly Askin, Kay and Pamela Freedy and numerous cousins.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 11 am-12 pm with a service to follow at 12 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Legion or The Humane Society of Harford County, Inc.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019