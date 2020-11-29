Mark John Grabowski passed away on November 12, 2020. Mark was raised in Ellicott City, Maryland graduating from Mt. Hebron High School in 1971. He attended the University of Maryland Baltimore County where he developed his interest in audio-visual operations. Working briefly at the Towson Center, Mark went to work as Manager of Operations at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, home of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Later, he was the Director of Operations at the Warner Theater in Washington D.C. before becoming the National Director of Operations for Clear Channel Theatre Management. In 2002, Mark joined the Strathmore as Executive Vice President of Operations. With Mark's operational leadership, Strathmore opened the Music Center to widespread acclaim in 2005. Mark is predeceased by his parents Anthony and Patricia Grabowski (nee Auer). And is survived by his sisters Denise Thierer (late Matthew) and Regina Clingan (late Gregory), brother Jerome Grabowski (Joan), nephews Daniel, Thomas, and Stephen Clingan, Samuel Grabowski, Christopher Thierer (late Timothy) and a niece Julie Thierer.



Mass of Christian Burial will take place on December 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 3755 St. Paul Street, Ellicott City.



Memorial donations may be made to the Strathmore Hall Foundation, Inc.



