Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
Mark Graham Becker

Mark Graham Becker Notice
Mark Graham Becker passed away suddenly on July 16, 2019 at the age of 65. Born in Sharon, CT, raised in Ruxton, MD and lived in Chestertown, MD.

He graduated from Towson High School in 1971 and attended Catonsville Community College.

He worked for CSX railroad while in school.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Becker and Carol Walker and is survived by his brother and sister in law Kevin and Bonnie Becker and nephews Henry and Will Becker. The family is profoundly grateful for the many people who helped Mark ln his lifelong struggle with schizophrenia.

A gathering will be scheduled at a later date.

Please remember Mark with memorial contributions to Crossroads Community in Chestertown, MD www.ccinconline.com.

www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 21 to July 23, 2019
