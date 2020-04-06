|
|
Mark Grebow, of Pikesville, MD, passed away on April 5, 2020 at the age of 86. Mark was born in Baltimore to the late Wolfe and Eva Grebow (nee Lieberman). Mark grew up in the Ashburton neighborhood and attended City College. He then attended Baltimore Junior College, and served the country in the United States Navy.
Mark met Jeannette Neuhof through a neighbor and the two were wed in 1957. They made a home in Baltimore where Mark worked in real estate. He enjoyed the opportunities presented to him through his work and enjoyed meeting people.
In his spare time, Mark enjoyed boating, the theatre, playing cards, telling jokes, and shopping for antiques and unusual things. He also was an enthusiastic inventor, photographer, and videographer. Mark was a proud member of the Masons, the Maryland Yacht Club, and Beth Tfiloh's Couples Club. The most important thing to Mark was his family, and he loved to make the entire world smile and laugh.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jeannette Grebow (nee Neuhof), children Michael Grebow (Nicole Fleischmann) and Lisa (Morry) Zolet; sisters Harriet (Fred) Fribush, and Hulane (late Hyman) Zolet; and grandchildren Alyson Zolet, Lindsay Zolet, and Cara Zolet. He was predeceased by his parents, Wolfe and Eva Grebow, and sister Irma (Leonard) Albert.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or Baltimore County, c/o of Maryland, 3701 Commerce Drive, Suite 103, Baltimore, MD 21227.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020