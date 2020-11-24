Mark Hankinson Smith, of Darlington, MD, passed away on November 19, 2020. He was 77.



Mr. Smith was born in Havre de Grace, MD, the son of the late Nathan Delwyn Smith and Ruth Bowman Smith Hopkins. He was the devoted husband of 42 years to Edith DeYoung Smith, loving brother of Linda Smith Ropelewski, the late David Smith and Nathan "Dee" Smith.



Mark was a lifetime resident of Harford County. He was a graduate of Bel Air High School, Class of 1961, where he was a noted baseball player. He served in the Maryland National Guard and was a member of the National Guard Competition Rifle Team. He worked at Conowingo Dam as a Turbine Operator, Information Assistant, and later as Assistant Property Agent until his retirement. Mark was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he loved any activities on the water. He was captain of the charter boat Gypsy Girl out of Indian River Inlet, fishing for marlin, dolphin fish and bluefish. He designed a boat specifically for rock fishing in the Susquehanna River which was built by Tom Hartenstine. In his final years, he enjoyed precision target shooting. He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and the International Gamefish Association. He is remembered by friends and family, including many nieces and nephews, for his wonderful voice and fascinating stories.



A celebration of life will be held on a later date. Contributions may be made in his memory to Duck's Unlimited Maryland Chapter or Disabled American Veterans. Messages of condolences and memories to share may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store