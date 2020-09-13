1/1
Mark Julius Andrew Degen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Julius Andrew Degen, 71, of Abingdon, MD died peacefully at his home on September 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Baltimore, MD to LeRoy George Degen and Phoebe Schlottenmeier Degen, both deceased, Mark is survived by his loving wife, Lynne Rankin Gilliss Degen, whose love story with Mark spanned 40 years; his son, Michael J. Degen of Louisville, KY and his wife Michelle G. Degen, and son Samuel R. Degen of Abingdon, MD and his wife Victoria L. Huckaby; brother, Kenneth G. Degen of Jefferson, MD, his sister, Holly A. Degen of Bel Air; MD and many family and friends who brought him love and joy every day.

A graduate in Business from Towson University, Mark pursued an MBA at the University of Baltimore before serving in the United States Army where he earned multiple awards including an Expert Badge in rifle marksmanship. Mark retired from Harford County Government in Bel Air after over 30 years.

Mark's backyard barbecues were enjoyed by family and friends every summer. When he wasn't building computers in the den or watching the hummingbirds that made an annual stop during their migration to his feeder on the patio, Mark loved WWII history, stamp collecting and listening to music, especially the Beach Boys.

The family is planning to hold both a private service to honor Mark and a celebration of his life at a later date.

Instead of flowers, the family suggests donations in Mark's name to two local nonprofits close to his heart: The Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connelly Road Fallston, MD 21047 and Harford County Public Library. 1221-A Brass Mill Road Belcamp, MD 21017.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sep. 13 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved