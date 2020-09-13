Mark Julius Andrew Degen, 71, of Abingdon, MD died peacefully at his home on September 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Baltimore, MD to LeRoy George Degen and Phoebe Schlottenmeier Degen, both deceased, Mark is survived by his loving wife, Lynne Rankin Gilliss Degen, whose love story with Mark spanned 40 years; his son, Michael J. Degen of Louisville, KY and his wife Michelle G. Degen, and son Samuel R. Degen of Abingdon, MD and his wife Victoria L. Huckaby; brother, Kenneth G. Degen of Jefferson, MD, his sister, Holly A. Degen of Bel Air; MD and many family and friends who brought him love and joy every day.A graduate in Business from Towson University, Mark pursued an MBA at the University of Baltimore before serving in the United States Army where he earned multiple awards including an Expert Badge in rifle marksmanship. Mark retired from Harford County Government in Bel Air after over 30 years.Mark's backyard barbecues were enjoyed by family and friends every summer. When he wasn't building computers in the den or watching the hummingbirds that made an annual stop during their migration to his feeder on the patio, Mark loved WWII history, stamp collecting and listening to music, especially the Beach Boys.The family is planning to hold both a private service to honor Mark and a celebration of his life at a later date.Instead of flowers, the family suggests donations in Mark's name to two local nonprofits close to his heart: The Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connelly Road Fallston, MD 21047 and Harford County Public Library. 1221-A Brass Mill Road Belcamp, MD 21017.