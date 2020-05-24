On May 16th, 2020; Mark L. Hunt, III, of Glen Arm; loving husband to Kimberly Cavanaugh of 31 years; devoted father of Christina Patrick, Christine Cavanaugh and Mark L. Hunt IV; caring son of Clara Hunt and the late Mark L. Hunt Jr; cherished grandfather of Rylee, Zoe, Paige and Hunter; dear brother of Miriam Brown, Joann Hunt, Lisa Kimball, Jackie Lease and Theresa Redman.



Family and friends will honor and celebrate Mark's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home - 8800 Harford Road, Parkville MD, 21234 on Thursday, May 28th, 2020 from 10AM-12PM. Masks Required.



Donations made to The Junior Golf Program at Pine Ridge Golf Course - 2101 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium 21093.



