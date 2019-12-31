Home

On December 27th Mark Landaeta of Baltimore (1963-2019) departed this life and is now at peace. He was a graduate of Cardinal Gibbons HS and the Broadcasting Institute of MD. He was loyal to friends and family. He was an avid reader, had a great sense of humor, above all had a love of music. He is survived by his sister, Katherine Scheller, brother John Copeland and extended family members, Ray Bain, Lily Bain, Melonie Clark, David Alloway. Special mention of his two most devoted friends Robin Sandlin and Dana Mulvany. His kind loving soul will be missed and loved always.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 31, 2019
