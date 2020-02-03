|
|
Mark Maurice Rottenberg, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Feb. 2, 2020, at the age of 88. He is survived by his loving children, Melanie (Howard) Greenberg and Michael Rottenberg, sister, Sandra (Dr. Jerry) Mechanick, grandchildren, Emily (Andre) Brasser, Caitlin (Wil) Sless and Carly Greenberg, great grandchildren, Eliana and Axel Brasser and Shoshana Sless, and devoted companion and friend for many years, Barbara Offit Lichtenberg. He was predeceased by his parents, Eva and Carl Rottenberg, and granddaughter, Brooke Greenberg.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, February 4, at 1 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Kennedy Krieger Institute, c/o Office of Philanthropy, 707 N. Broadway, Baltimore 21205. In mourning at 8016 Melody Lane (Regency Park), Baltimore, MD 21208, Tuesday only.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020