Mark A. Mazzarella, 33, passed away unexpectedly on July 8, 2019. Mark was a lifelong resident of Columbia, Maryland.



He was a 2004 graduate of Mount Saint Joseph's High School, Catonsville, MD. Mark attended Howard Community College and Saint Bonaventure University, Olean, New York, pursuing his degree in elementary education.



Mark was a lifelong member of the Boy Scouts of America, earning his Eagle Rank his Senior Year at Mount Saint Joseph's. At the time of his death Mark was the Program Director at the Boy Scout's Camp Bashore in Jonestown, PA. He had been an active member of the Camp Bashore Family for over 18 years, first as a camper, then as a Counselor In Training and moving on to Director of the Blue Mountain Man Program for first year Scouts. Prior to this year's position he had been the Director of the Camp's Aquatic Programs overseeing the pool and lakefront programs. Mark had participated in hiking trips to the Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico, and training at the Boy Scouts' National High Adventure Sea Base Camp in the Florida Keys. He was slated to join the Sea Base Camp Staff this Fall.



Mark was also active in age group swimming. Growing up, he swam competitively for the Columbia Association's Clippers and the Huntington Dolphins in the Columbia Neighborhood Swim League. While at Mount Saint Joseph's he was a member of the school's Swim Team and Water Polo Team. In 2004, Mark became a member of the American Swim Coaches Association, coaching first with the Columbia Clippers and the Columbia Neighborhood Swim League. For the past 3 years Mark had been a member of the Greater Baltimore Swim Association's coaching staff where he focused on 9/10 and 11/12 year-old swimmers. For the past 2 years Mark has had swimmers nationally ranked in multiple events in their age groups. For the past 2 years, Mark had been a Front End Lead with Wegman's Grocery Store in Columbia. In what spare time he had, Mark was a sneaker head and a craft beer aficionado.



Mark is survived by his parents, Ms. Laura Mazzarella of Columbia, MD, and Mr. Anthony Mazzarella of Rehoboth Beach, DE, and his sisters, Dana Mazzarella of Columbia, MD, and Kathryn Ledesma of Richmond, VA, and his nephew, Max Ledesma.



His family is hosting a Celebratory Memorial Service of Mark's Life on Saturday, July 13, 1:00 pm, at the Wilde Lake Interfaith Center in Columbia. They are asking that people attending please bring their favorite Mark story to share.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking consideration be given to making a Tribute Donation in Mark's name to the Children's Tumor Foundation whose mission is to drive research, expand knowledge, and advance care for the members of the Neurofibromatosis community, at www.ctf.org. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 11, 2019