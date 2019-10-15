|
Mark John Mitchell
January 17, 1959 – October 10, 2019
A man of character and kindness. A true gentlemen. A friend to all.
Mark John Mitchell of Towson, MD, passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Amanda, children Jack, Tucker and Lily, sister Janet, parents-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins and many dear friends.
Mark grew up in Brownsville, PA with his parents John and Katherine (Kitty) and sisters Kathy and Janet. At the family's business, Fiddle's Confectionary in Brownsville, Mark developed a strong work ethic, a passion for cooking and the ability to connect with anyone.
Mark graduated from Bucknell University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and International Relations. Attending Bucknell was particularly special to Mark because his father John had received a scholarship to Bucknell, but was unable to attend because of family obligations. While earning his Masters Degree in International Business from The George Washington University, Mark met his beloved wife Amanda on a bus to work.
Mark had a successful career with McCormick (1986-1995) and T Rowe Price (1995-2013), eventually joining his wife Amanda in her real estate practice, most recently with Monument Sotheby's International Realty.
Family, friends and neighbors may call on the family on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5-8pm at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) in Towson. There will be a celebration service in honor of Mark's life, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11am at ChurchONE (formerly Brown Memorial), 6200 North Charles Street, Towson, MD 21212, with a reception to follow.
Mark's family would like to thank their friends and neighbors for their outpouring of support and ask that everyone who knew Mark pay forward the kindness that he extended and the positive impact that he had on their lives.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mark's memory by check to Search Ministries, 222 Courthouse Ct., Towson, MD 21204 or to Up2Us Sports - https://give.classy.org/MarkMitchell
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2019