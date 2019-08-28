Home

Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke
1835 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD 21228
443-830-0310
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
CANDLE LIGHT FUNERAL HOME
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church
Mark Parr Notice
On August 26, beloved husband of Kim Parr (nee Grube) Devoted son of June Parr and the late Frank Timothy Parr. Loving father of Sarah Heckler (Jim), Emily Parr, Lanie Cauceglia (Greg) and Alex Parr. Dear brother of Mary Lee Busick, Tim and Patrick Parr. Cherished grandfather of Willa and Felix Heckler.

Family and friends may call at the CANDLE LIGHT FUNERAL HOME by Craig Witzke on Friday, 3-7pm and on Saturday at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 12:30 - 1pm. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, 1pm, Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church. Interment to be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 28, 2019
