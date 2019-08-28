|
On August 26, beloved husband of Kim Parr (nee Grube) Devoted son of June Parr and the late Frank Timothy Parr. Loving father of Sarah Heckler (Jim), Emily Parr, Lanie Cauceglia (Greg) and Alex Parr. Dear brother of Mary Lee Busick, Tim and Patrick Parr. Cherished grandfather of Willa and Felix Heckler.
Family and friends may call at the CANDLE LIGHT FUNERAL HOME by Craig Witzke on Friday, 3-7pm and on Saturday at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 12:30 - 1pm. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, 1pm, Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church. Interment to be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 28, 2019