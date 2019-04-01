|
On March 29, 2018 Mark Anthony Redmond Beloved husband of Diane F. Redmond (nee Palardy); devoted father of Sean Redmond (Chelsea), James Redmond (Liz), and Michael Redmond; loving son of Patricia Redmond and the late Gilbert Redmond; dear brother of John Redmond and the late Donna Schab.Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Tuesday 3-5 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mark Church on Wednesday at 11 AM. Cremation to follow.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 1, 2019