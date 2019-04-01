Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
For more information about
Mark Redmond
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Redmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Redmond

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mark Redmond Notice
On March 29, 2018 Mark Anthony Redmond Beloved husband of Diane F. Redmond (nee Palardy); devoted father of Sean Redmond (Chelsea), James Redmond (Liz), and Michael Redmond; loving son of Patricia Redmond and the late Gilbert Redmond; dear brother of John Redmond and the late Donna Schab.Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Tuesday 3-5 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mark Church on Wednesday at 11 AM. Cremation to follow.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now