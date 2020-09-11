1/
Mark S. McIntee
On September 8, 2020 Mark S. McIntee passed away. He was the loving son of Valerie McIntee and the late Al McIntee, Sr.; father of Tony McIntee; dear brother of Kim Coleman, Theresa McVey, and Al McIntee, Jr.; grandfather of Tony McIntee, Jr.; loving grandson of Josephine Parks; companion of Kristin Schmitt; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Saturday from 10 AM to 12 noon at which time a memorial service will begin. In lieu of flowers contributions may be to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Maryland School for the Blind. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
SEP
12
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
