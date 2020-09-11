On September 8, 2020 Mark S. McIntee passed away. He was the loving son of Valerie McIntee and the late Al McIntee, Sr.; father of Tony McIntee; dear brother of Kim Coleman, Theresa McVey, and Al McIntee, Jr.; grandfather of Tony McIntee, Jr.; loving grandson of Josephine Parks; companion of Kristin Schmitt; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Saturday from 10 AM to 12 noon at which time a memorial service will begin. In lieu of flowers contributions may be to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to the Maryland School for the Blind. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com